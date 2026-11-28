State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,876 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 1,126,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.28% of Modine Manufacturing worth $226,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 46.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,869 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $18,164,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 118.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,603 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $50,095,000 after acquiring an additional 144,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $5,759,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.59. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $323.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.12). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $994.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing's revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company is a global provider of thermal management technologies. Founded in 1916 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, the company has a long history in heat-transfer engineering and develops systems for applications ranging from buildings and data centers to vehicles and industrial equipment. Modine's products include heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment; data center cooling systems; heat exchangers; and thermal management solutions for commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment and other industrial uses.

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