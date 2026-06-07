Modus Advisors LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $391.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.85 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm's 50 day moving average is $395.33 and its 200-day moving average is $416.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.72, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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