Modus Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7%

LLY stock opened at $1,133.15 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50 day moving average is $974.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,013.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Article Title

CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Article Title

WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Article Title

Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Article Title

Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Article Title

Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Neutral Sentiment: Broader health-care sector commentary and stock-screen articles were generally supportive, but they are less likely to be a direct driver of LLY’s move than the CVS and pipeline news. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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