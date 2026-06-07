Modus Advisors LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its stake in CocaCola by 945.9% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. DB&C Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 31,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Citigroup increased their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $342.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,187,007. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Article Title

Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Article Title

Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets from firms including Barclays, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citi are helping support the shares. Article Title

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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