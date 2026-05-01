Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 7,947 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,256 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Get Accenture alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture announced a strategic investment in Netomi to accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic AI for customer experience — a move that supports Accenture’s growth strategy in high‑value AI services and could bolster revenue and competitive positioning over time. Accenture Invests in Netomi

Accenture announced a strategic investment in Netomi to accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic AI for customer experience — a move that supports Accenture’s growth strategy in high‑value AI services and could bolster revenue and competitive positioning over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage highlights Accenture as a top‑ranked growth stock (Zacks), which can support investor interest and provide a counterweight to negative sentiment if analysts maintain favorable ratings. Accenture is a Top‑Ranked Growth Stock

Analyst coverage highlights Accenture as a top‑ranked growth stock (Zacks), which can support investor interest and provide a counterweight to negative sentiment if analysts maintain favorable ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Market previews and commentary ahead of earnings keep expectations in focus but don’t provide new earnings data; these pieces maintain attention on upcoming results rather than changing fundamentals immediately. Earnings Preview

Market previews and commentary ahead of earnings keep expectations in focus but don’t provide new earnings data; these pieces maintain attention on upcoming results rather than changing fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term market moves have seen ACN bounce relative to broader weakness on some days, signaling that intraday/market flows—not new company fundamentals—are also affecting price action. Accenture Rises As Market Takes a Dip

Short‑term market moves have seen ACN bounce relative to broader weakness on some days, signaling that intraday/market flows—not new company fundamentals—are also affecting price action. Negative Sentiment: CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares (~27.6% reduction in his reported holding) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; while Rule 10b5‑1 execution lessens alarm, large insider reductions can weigh on sentiment and be interpreted negatively by some investors. SEC Filing: CEO Sale

CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares (~27.6% reduction in his reported holding) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; while Rule 10b5‑1 execution lessens alarm, large insider reductions can weigh on sentiment and be interpreted negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: A Yahoo/market note highlights a roughly 38% one‑year share price fall, reinforcing the narrative that Accenture’s stock faces valuation pressure and heightened investor caution which can depress buying interest until catalysts emerge. Is It Time To Reconsider Accenture?

Accenture Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $173.65 and a 52 week high of $325.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $196.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $317.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $274.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,943 shares of company stock worth $2,327,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Accenture, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Accenture wasn't on the list.

While Accenture currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here