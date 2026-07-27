Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Position Boosted by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,226 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,095 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises 1.2% of Hound Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $110.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MHK

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,492.04. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,241,600. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.1%

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $113.16 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $143.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Mohawk Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report).

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