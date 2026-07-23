Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,219,318 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 80,761 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.26% of Mohawk Industries worth $316,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,941 shares of the company's stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 768.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $124.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.99 and a twelve month high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,492.04. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,250. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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