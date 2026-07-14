Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 1,568.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,044 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 210,612 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.43% of Molina Healthcare worth $29,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,433 shares of the company's stock worth $376,831,000 after buying an additional 201,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,981 shares of the company's stock worth $293,453,000 after buying an additional 329,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock worth $244,796,000 after buying an additional 447,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,942,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $243.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average is $200.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $243.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $194.50.

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About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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