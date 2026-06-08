Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,796 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.28% of Molina Healthcare worth $26,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $191.16 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $311.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average of $162.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $179.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here