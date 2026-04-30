Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $196.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $333.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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