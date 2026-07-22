Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 245.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,166 shares of the company's stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 232 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $226.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.04 and a 200-day moving average of $176.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $244.89.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.Molina Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $159.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $207.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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