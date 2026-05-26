Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,990 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.23% of Molina Healthcare worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 432 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $312.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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