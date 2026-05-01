Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Stock Position Reduced by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,645 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock worth $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 344.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company's stock worth $184,380,000 after purchasing an additional 746,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,934 shares of the company's stock worth $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 460,372 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,592,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,813,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.9%

MOH opened at $194.79 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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