State Street Corp lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,352,414 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,393,802 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.55% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $195,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $58,423,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 693,018 shares of the company's stock worth $26,740,000 after buying an additional 647,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,921 shares of the company's stock worth $51,152,000 after buying an additional 317,387 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,583,000. Finally, Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,905,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company's stock.

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Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Molson Coors Beverage's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an "equal weight" rating to a "strong sell" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $42.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a global brewing company that produces, markets and distributes beer and other beverages. Its portfolio includes brands such as Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Blue Moon, Carling and Staropramen, as well as flavored alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company serves consumers across the Americas, Europe and other international markets. Its operations include brewing and beverage production, brand marketing, and distribution through retail and hospitality channels.

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