Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,344 shares of the company's stock after selling 884,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.50% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $38,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 84.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 992 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Barclays boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an "equal weight" rating to a "strong sell" rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $42.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Molson Coors Beverage's payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a global brewer and beverage company with roots in the 18th-century Molson brewery in Canada and the 19th-century Coors brewery in Colorado. The businesses combined in 2005, and the company is headquartered in Chicago and Montreal. Its portfolio includes beer brands such as Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Coors Banquet and Blue Moon, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. The company brews, markets and distributes its products through its own operations and partner arrangements.

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