Momentum Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 1,044 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Momentum Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Momentum Wealth Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,036.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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