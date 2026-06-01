Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. lululemon athletica accounts for 1.3% of Monaco Asset Management SAM's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,093 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 72.8% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 54,318 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 896.0% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $999,978. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating on lululemon and raised its price target to $225 , implying meaningful upside from current levels. BTIG reiterates buy on lululemon

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating on lululemon and raised its price target to , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Lululemon reached a cooperation agreement with founder Chip Wilson, ending the proxy fight and adding board members, which could reduce governance uncertainty ahead of the CEO transition. Lululemon board truce with founder resets governance

Lululemon reached a cooperation agreement with founder Chip Wilson, ending the proxy fight and adding board members, which could reduce governance uncertainty ahead of the CEO transition. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets are pricing in a possible move of about 9.4% after the upcoming earnings report, highlighting that a larger-than-usual post-earnings swing is possible. Lululemon earnings could swing stock

Options markets are pricing in a possible move of about after the upcoming earnings report, highlighting that a larger-than-usual post-earnings swing is possible. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews suggest Q1 earnings may decline, with investors focused on whether China, men’s, and digital growth can offset soft North American demand and tariff pressure on margins. Lululemon pre-Q1 earnings article

Several previews suggest Q1 earnings may decline, with investors focused on whether China, men’s, and digital growth can offset soft North American demand and tariff pressure on margins. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warned that lululemon may not have the right setup for an earnings beat, reinforcing concerns that the upcoming report could disappoint if trends in the Americas remain weak. Zacks earnings preview

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $131.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $340.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.56.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.lululemon athletica's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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