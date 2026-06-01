Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes Position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in BioNTech by 315.7% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,647,091 shares of the company's stock worth $359,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in BioNTech by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,578,094 shares of the company's stock worth $150,235,000 after purchasing an additional 474,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BioNTech by 344.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,356 shares of the company's stock worth $56,544,000 after purchasing an additional 444,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 1,664.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 365,333 shares of the company's stock worth $34,780,000 after purchasing an additional 344,630 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 910.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,327 shares of the company's stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 276,727 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at BioNTech

In other BioNTech news, COO Sierk Poetting sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $5,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 399,387 shares in the company, valued at $44,156,226.72. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BioNTech from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded BioNTech to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.56.

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BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $95.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.33.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 44.39%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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