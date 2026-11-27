First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI - Free Report) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,998 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 270,457 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.95% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $59,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 839.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $73,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.40.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 611,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,832,944. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.34% of the company's stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $104.84 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.34 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Monarch Casino & Resort's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. operates destination casino resorts in Nevada and Colorado. Its properties are Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno and Monarch Casino Resort Spa in Black Hawk, offering gaming, lodging, dining and other resort amenities. The company's resorts include casino games, restaurants, bars, hotel accommodations, spas and entertainment. Atlantis serves visitors to the Reno-Tahoe area, while Monarch's Black Hawk property draws guests from the Denver region and elsewhere in Colorado.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI - Free Report).

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