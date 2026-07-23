Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. Sandisk comprises 1.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,057,000.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Performance

SNDK stock opened at $1,599.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,354.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,748.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,075.37.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDK. Wedbush raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,820.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Read More

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