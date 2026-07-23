Monashee Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in WhiteFiber, Inc. $WYFI

Monashee Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of WhiteFiber worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WhiteFiber by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

WhiteFiber Trading Up 1.1%

WYFI opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -19.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. WhiteFiber, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $46.87.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter. WhiteFiber had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WhiteFiber, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on WhiteFiber from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WhiteFiber from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WhiteFiber presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WhiteFiber

WhiteFiber Company Profile

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

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