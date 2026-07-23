Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Ambiq Micro, Inc. $AMBQ

Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,756 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Ambiq Micro accounts for approximately 1.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Ambiq Micro worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBQ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ambiq Micro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ambiq Micro by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ambiq Micro from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ambiq Micro from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Sean Chihhsiang Chen sold 55,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,947,509.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,526,294.75. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fumihide Esaka sold 60,000 shares of Ambiq Micro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $4,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 391,189 shares in the company, valued at $27,391,053.78. This represents a 13.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 222,477 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,893 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambiq Micro Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AMBQ stock opened at $77.48 on Thursday. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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