Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. $SABS

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ SABS opened at $3.58 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The company has a market cap of $273.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.52.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SABS. Zacks Research raised SAB Biotherapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

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SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company's lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

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