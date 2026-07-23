Monashee Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Monashee Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,900 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics accounts for about 1.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC's holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the company's stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company's stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 31,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $3,424,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 461,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,557,207.12. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 50,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,321,592. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637,813 shares of company stock valued at $390,253,404. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.Kymera Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kymera Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kymera Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Kymera Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here