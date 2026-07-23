Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Hallador Energy Company $HNRG

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company's stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hallador Energy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,208 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 71.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hallador Energy

In related news, Director Daniel Timothy Hudson acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,100. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $250,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,047.61. This trade represents a 4.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $589,170. 17.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HNRG shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HNRG

Hallador Energy Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.24. Hallador Energy Company has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.28 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hallador Energy Profile

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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