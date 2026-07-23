Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 741,135 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. $CMPX

Monashee Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX - Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,865 shares of the company's stock after selling 741,135 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Compass Therapeutics worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2,572.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 98,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 828,879 shares of the company's stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMPX. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $367.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.88.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

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