Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for 1.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CRISPR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,973 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,550 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company's stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $47.24 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,856.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,786 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $210,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,076,636.34. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.78.

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About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

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