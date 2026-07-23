Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Ingram Micro accounts for approximately 1.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGM. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 291,733 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ingram Micro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,013,601 shares of the company's stock worth $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ingram Micro by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 5,167,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $150,000,013.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 177,466,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,151,847,240.57. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto Aragone sold 50,000 shares of Ingram Micro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 150,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,624.50. This represents a 24.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,227,069 shares of company stock valued at $151,765,013. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on INGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ingram Micro from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ingram Micro from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingram Micro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INGM

Ingram Micro Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:INGM opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingram Micro has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ingram Micro's payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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