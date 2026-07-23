Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 183.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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