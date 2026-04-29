Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,823 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Mondelez International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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