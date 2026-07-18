Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,082 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.00 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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