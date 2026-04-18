Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,601 shares of the company's stock after selling 174,401 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 193,956 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 622,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,980 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3%

MDLZ opened at $57.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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