Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431,292 shares of the company's stock after selling 364,500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $82,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,134,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,507,872,000 after acquiring an additional 555,020 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,016,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,846,000 after acquiring an additional 140,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,464,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,248,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,877,000 after purchasing an additional 221,911 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mondelez International news, CEO Dirk Van de Put sold 20,899 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $1,421,758.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,326,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,240,978.64. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 258,570 shares of company stock worth $17,333,240 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.30.

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Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacking company that makes and markets products including biscuits, chocolate, candy and gum. Its brands include Oreo, Ritz, LU, Cadbury, Milka, Toblerone and Sour Patch Kids. The company sells its products in markets around the world, with operations spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Its business includes developing, manufacturing and distributing branded snacks through retail and other sales channels. Mondelez International was established in 2012 when Kraft Foods separated its North American grocery business from its global snacks business.

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