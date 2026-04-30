Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Stake Decreased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,756 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,945 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mondelez International alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 175,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Mondelez International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — Mondelez reported $10.08B revenue (up 8.2% Y/Y) and $0.67 EPS vs. Street estimates of $9.76B and $0.61, signaling resilient demand and pricing strength. Mondelēz International Reports Q1 2026 Results

Q1 results beat consensus — Mondelez reported $10.08B revenue (up 8.2% Y/Y) and $0.67 EPS vs. Street estimates of $9.76B and $0.61, signaling resilient demand and pricing strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price-target raises — JPMorgan raised its PT to $70 (overweight), Barclays to $68 (overweight), TD Cowen to $67 (buy) and UBS nudged its PT to $64, adding broker support that reinforces upside expectations. Analyst Price Target Changes

Multiple analyst upgrades/price-target raises — JPMorgan raised its PT to $70 (overweight), Barclays to $68 (overweight), TD Cowen to $67 (buy) and UBS nudged its PT to $64, adding broker support that reinforces upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Traders bought a large volume of call options (≈12,039 contracts), suggesting speculative bullish interest or hedging ahead of/after the print. MDLZ Options Surge

Unusual options activity — Traders bought a large volume of call options (≈12,039 contracts), suggesting speculative bullish interest or hedging ahead of/after the print. Neutral Sentiment: FY26 guidance range slightly below consensus — Mondelez set FY26 EPS guidance at $2.92–$3.06 vs. a ~$3.02 consensus midpoint, a mixed signal that leaves room for analyst model adjustments. FY26 Guidance / Press Release

FY26 guidance range slightly below consensus — Mondelez set FY26 EPS guidance at $2.92–$3.06 vs. a ~$3.02 consensus midpoint, a mixed signal that leaves room for analyst model adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Margins and adjusted profitability under pressure — Adjusted EPS was down on a constant-currency basis (reported weakness in margins and higher costs), which could limit upside if cost trends persist. Earnings & Margin Analysis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mondelez International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondelez International wasn't on the list.

While Mondelez International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here