Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 29,001 RTX Corporation $RTX

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit won a contract to supply SeaRAM ship self-defense systems for Australia’s new Mogami-class frigates, adding to the company’s defense pipeline and reinforcing demand for its naval protection systems. RTX's Raytheon selected to provide SeaRAM for Australia's new Mogami-class frigates

RTX’s Raytheon unit won a contract to supply SeaRAM ship self-defense systems for Australia’s new Mogami-class frigates, adding to the company’s defense pipeline and reinforcing demand for its naval protection systems. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is investing $26.5 million to expand its Largo, Florida facility, a move that should help accelerate production of commercial aviation radars and defense-related security solutions while creating more than 100 jobs. RTX's Collins Aerospace accelerates production with $26.5 million investment in Largo, Florida

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is investing $26.5 million to expand its Largo, Florida facility, a move that should help accelerate production of commercial aviation radars and defense-related security solutions while creating more than 100 jobs. Positive Sentiment: RTX also appears to be benefiting from broader defense order momentum, including reports of major Pentagon missile orders involving RTX and Lockheed Martin, which could support near-term revenue and sentiment for the stock. Lockheed, RTX win major Pentagon missile orders

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Up 1.5%

RTX stock opened at $178.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.89. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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