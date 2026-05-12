Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. $VLGEA

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,064 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,516 shares during the period. Village Super Market comprises approximately 0.7% of Money Concepts Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 2.51% of Village Super Market worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 184.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 151,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 98,253 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 137,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Village Super Market

In related news, EVP John Sumas sold 12,703 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $524,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 102,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,339.40. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John James Sumas sold 12,702 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $548,218.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,555,918. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,405 shares of company stock worth $1,423,892 in the last 90 days. 59.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Village Super Market Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of VLGEA opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $640.96 million during the quarter.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Village Super Market's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLGEA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Village Super Market from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Village Super Market from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Village Super Market

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc is a publicly traded supermarket operator headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey. The company operates a network of ShopRite-branded grocery stores under a membership agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., one of the largest retailer-owned cooperatives in the United States. Through its ShopRite banner, Village Super Market serves communities across northern and central New Jersey, offering a full range of grocery products from fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items to dairy, deli and health and beauty merchandise.

The company's supermarkets feature an array of in-store services designed to meet diverse customer needs.

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