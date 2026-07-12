Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.10 Million Position in Daktronics, Inc. $DAKT

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT - Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,230 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 51,859 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.12% of Daktronics worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 22,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 204.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 66.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,897 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Daktronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Daktronics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daktronics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Daktronics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

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Daktronics Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 581,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $961.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Daktronics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.41%.The business had revenue of $208.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheila Mae Anderson sold 3,636 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $72,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $967,903.71. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc NASDAQ: DAKT is a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic display systems, video boards, scoreboards and related control systems. Founded in 1968 in Brookings, South Dakota by Al Kurtenbach and Duane Sander, the company has built a reputation for delivering custom visual display solutions to a wide range of markets. Its product portfolio includes large-format LED video displays, programmable message centers, digital billboards, and audio-visual solutions tailored to sports venues, transportation authorities, retail environments and live event producers.

The company's primary business activities encompass the engineering, fabrication and installation of display systems for customers around the world.

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