MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 245.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,342 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 31.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 55.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company's stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company's stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 price target on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $405.35.

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MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $323.36 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $198.47 and a one year high of $444.72. The company's 50 day moving average price is $337.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.95, a PEG ratio of 1,126.44 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total value of $1,783,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,945. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the sale, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,746 shares of company stock worth $47,343,538. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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