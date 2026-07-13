MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,223 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,438 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of MongoDB worth $40,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total value of $1,783,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $534,945. This represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $377,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 982,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $328,552,040.25. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,746 shares of company stock worth $50,247,978. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $342.08 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $198.47 and a one year high of $444.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.54, a PEG ratio of 1,233.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company's fifty day moving average is $330.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $400.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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