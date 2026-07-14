MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,412 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of MongoDB worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $400.41.

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MongoDB Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of MDB opened at $337.97 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.47 and a 52-week high of $444.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $332.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -913.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,233.73 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 131,746 shares of company stock worth $48,352,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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