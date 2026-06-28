MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,516 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Get MongoDB alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $538,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,754,008.20. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,182 shares of company stock valued at $49,910,727. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 7.0%

MDB stock opened at $314.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -850.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1,132.51 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.47 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The business's fifty day moving average price is $312.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.51.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of MongoDB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

View Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MongoDB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MongoDB wasn't on the list.

While MongoDB currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here