Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 29,694 Shares of Life360, Inc. $LIF

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,925 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Life360 worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life360 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Life360 by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company's stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Life360 during the first quarter valued at $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Life360 by 59.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Life360 by 1,065.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price target on Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Life360 in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $66.24 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Life360 from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Life360 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.81.

View Our Latest Report on Life360

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $365,335.10. Following the sale, the director owned 109,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,063,599.77. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brit Morin sold 4,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $256,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,625. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,614,066. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Life360 Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.34. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $112.54.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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