Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,540 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $153,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total transaction of $40,548.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,552,999.89. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,312.00 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,486.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,288.70. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $702.32 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Key Headlines Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a $2,000 price target , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including FY2026 EPS of $21.05 versus the current consensus of $20.23, and FY2027 EPS of $29.54 , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance.

The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including versus the current consensus of $20.23, and , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from $4.92 in Q2 2026 to $8.61 in Q4 2027 , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion.

KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from to , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion. Positive Sentiment: Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Will Monolithic (MPWR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains broadly supportive, with the stock carrying an average rating of Moderate Buy from analysts.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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