Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the sale, the director owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,595,669.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,843,106 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,537.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,550.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,236.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $671.18 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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