Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $19,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,312.00 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,486.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $702.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Key Headlines Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a $2,000 price target , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including FY2026 EPS of $21.05 versus the current consensus of $20.23, and FY2027 EPS of $29.54 , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance.

The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including versus the current consensus of $20.23, and , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from $4.92 in Q2 2026 to $8.61 in Q4 2027 , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion.

KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from to , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion. Positive Sentiment: Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Will Monolithic (MPWR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains broadly supportive, with the stock carrying an average rating of Moderate Buy from analysts.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,595,669.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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