Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,212.16, for a total value of $484,864.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,712.96. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $158,138,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,402.81 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,043.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $496.40 and a 1-year high of $1,405.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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