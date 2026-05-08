Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $33,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,968,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $794,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $506,661,000 after acquiring an additional 105,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 570,719 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $517,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 8,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,305.22, for a total transaction of $11,698,686.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $204,897,351.26. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.81, for a total value of $601,847.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,455,521.39. This represents a 29.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,257 shares of company stock valued at $52,018,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,575.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,252.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,099.93. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $630.00 and a 1 year high of $1,662.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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