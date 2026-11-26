Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 2,474.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,610 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,761 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $64,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,418.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,719 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Point Nemo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point Nemo Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,895 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $113,210,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,784,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,889.00 to $1,906.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Arete Research assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,013.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,783.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.4%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,194.63 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,296.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,328.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $894.39 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Chang sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.57, for a total transaction of $131,957.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $547,621.55. The trade was a 19.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony III sold 44 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.04, for a total value of $56,981.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,830.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $3,620,375. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. NASDAQ: MPWR designs and supplies semiconductor-based power-management solutions. Its products regulate and convert electrical power, helping electronic devices operate efficiently and reliably. The company's portfolio includes power-management integrated circuits, DC-to-DC converters, battery-management products, and solutions for lighting and motor control. These products are used in applications such as data centers and computing, automotive systems, industrial equipment, communications infrastructure, and consumer electronics.

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