Monopar Therapeutics Inc. $MNPR Position Increased by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,278 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares during the period. Monopar Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 3.94% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MNPR opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.90 million, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.46. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $116.64.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.41. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNPR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Monopar Therapeutics from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $112.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNPR

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

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