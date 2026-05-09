Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Bought by GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC

GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 417.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,510 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Monster Beverage

Here are the key news stories impacting Monster Beverage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monster Beverage reported first-quarter EPS of $0.58, beating the $0.53 consensus estimate, on revenue of $2.32 billion versus expectations of $2.16 billion. Sales rose 22.6% year over year, supporting the stock’s move higher. Monster Beverage earnings report

Monster Beverage reported first-quarter EPS of $0.58, beating the $0.53 consensus estimate, on revenue of $2.32 billion versus expectations of $2.16 billion. Sales rose 22.6% year over year, supporting the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $88 from $86 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in Monster Beverage’s outlook.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $88 from $86 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in Monster Beverage’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank lifted its target to $94 from $88 and reiterated a buy rating, implying additional upside if growth remains strong.

Deutsche Bank lifted its target to $94 from $88 and reiterated a buy rating, implying additional upside if growth remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its target to $87 from $85 and maintained an overweight rating, while Evercore raised its target to $95 from $90 and kept an outperform rating.

Wells Fargo increased its target to $87 from $85 and maintained an overweight rating, while Evercore raised its target to $95 from $90 and kept an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted particularly strong international demand, with overseas sales up sharply and now making up a larger share of total revenue. This supports the growth story, but investors may still watch whether that momentum persists.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 23.11%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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